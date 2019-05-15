Washout At Dyers Bay Government Dock

By John Francis

Dyers Bay Government Dock – when the snow finally melted, it took the roadway and part of the dock with it.

The dock belongs to the Government of Canada. The feds actually came out promptly — May 8 — and met with municipal representatives to find a solution.

Short-term repairs will be effected by MNBP; if nothing else goes wrong, they will be in place for Victoria Day. The long-term solution involves engineering and building a concrete and metal structure that will withstand ice push and spring run-off. Federal representatives promised to make those changes in the fall of 2019.