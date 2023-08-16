Maple Leaf Food Truck Raises Funds for Lion’s Head Daycare

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Hellyer’s Foodland hosted a very successful Maple Leaf Food Truck fundraiser event on 14 July 2023.

The sale of hot dogs, smokies and drinks by donation raised nearly $1,000. Additionally with the combination of change collected at the tills at Hellyer’s during the month of June, a total of $1,500 in donations was made to the Bruce Peninsula Family Centre.

Each month, customers are invited to donate at the grocery store. The money collected at the tills is split between the local Food Bank and Bruce Peninsula Family Centre.