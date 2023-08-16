125 Years Old Deserves A Party! 

St Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum Celebrating 125 Years

Submitted by St Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum Committee

The St Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum is celebrating being 125 years old this year.

SS#1 Settlement School, our Museum since 1967, was built and opened in 1898 replacing a log school house on the same site. The one room school had 39 students attending in 1898 and remained open as a school until its closure in 1965. It re-opened as our Museum in 1967.

On August 19 from 12:30-3:30pm the Museum volunteers and staff are hosting a celebration in honour of this historic site. We plan to have former students share a few of their memories of what life in our one room schoolhouse was like. Cake and refreshments will be provided. This is an open invitation for all to attend, socialize in a relaxing environment, tour the museum and the grounds, and enjoy our special place.

In the last issue of the Press, we wrote about revising and renewing our plans and direction for the museum.

We are seeking your views and are requesting you complete our survey.

The survey can be accessed through the following web site https://shorturl.at/dpLOZ or with instant access through this QR code (left). Your feedback is important and appreciated.