Airing of the Quilts EstimatesOver 1,000 Visitors Attended Event

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Annual Quilt Show, “The Airing of the Quilts”, was held on the Civic Holiday weekend in conjunction with the Bruce Peninsula Art Show and was co-located at the Bruce Peninsula District School in Lion’s Head.

This year, 110 quilted items were on display. While the majority of the beautiful and intricate designs on display were the quilts; quilted jackets, table runners, place mats and travel kits were also featured.

Photo: Table mats on display at the Airing of the Quilts. Photo: This “Trip Around the World” Jacket, created by Judith Friend of Lion’s Head, was one of 110 quilted items on display.

The event is organized by the Tea Time Quilters, comprised of 18 members, all local from within the Northern Bruce Peninsula Community. About 15 quilters took part in the show.

Organizers say the show was very well attended with over 1,000 visitors over the three day period. Organizers wish to thank all those that attended, making it a highly successful event. The quilters appreciated all the kind comments on the works on display.

Show organizers are looking forward to giving a cheque to the local hospital from the proceeds from the sale of Quilts.

They also say they are starting to work on items for next year’s show.

The quilters meet in the Lion’s Head United Church hall every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Typically for three weeks of every month they work on their own projects, and the fourth week they work on projects that give back to the community.