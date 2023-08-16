Tobermory Youth Place 2nd in Rally at the Barn Pickleball Tournament 

Photo: Tobermory youth MacKay and DJ Johnston (far right) represented the Tobermory Pickleball Club, placing 2nd at the July 21-23 Rally at the Barn Pickleball Tournament in Dresden, ON.
Submitted by Tobermory Pickleball Club 

Tobermory Pickleball Club members DJ and MacKay Johnston recently participated in Canada’s largest youth Pickleball tournament (Rally at the Barn), TJ & Amber Brodie’s Annual Lighthouse Foundation Tournament held in Dresden ON on July 21-23.  

After finishing 3-1 in round robin play, they continued their winning ways through the playoff rounds until the finals where they lost a tough fought battle 15-11.

Congratulations to both DJ and MacKay who represented our club very admirably.

