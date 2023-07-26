Upcoming Events at St Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum

Submitted by St Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum Committee

Looking for something special to do over the next several weeks? Come visit our local museum and take in the following planned events:

• Saturday, July 29 – Outdoor Quilt Show in Partnership with Tobermory Quilters. See new quilts in traditional and modern designs. Meet the artisans who will present a demonstration of this heritage craft.

• Saturday, August, 12 – Museum Outreach Presentation at the Men’s Breakfast at the Tobermory Community Centre, Coffee at 8 AM, Breakfast 9AM

• Saturday, August 19 – 125th Anniversary of the Schoolhouse Celebration! An outdoor event with cake and short speeches. A special welcome to all former students to come and share memories and stories! Everyone welcome!

• Wednesday, August 23 – Tobermory Carvers and Weavers local artisans will be onsite to demonstrate both woodcarving and weaving and spinning. They look forward to chatting with visitors and showcasing these historical skills.

Free parking. Admission by donation.