Press Release

Could your community group, new or existing small to medium business, non-profit or charitable organization, use help with business advice, banking, or liability insurance?

If so, consider PCDI (Peninsula Community Development Initiative), which was created in 2020 as an umbrella organization to help support these endeavours. PCDI is a local volunteer community group that will support and provide resources to initiatives with a shared vision of an economic, social and environmentally sustainable Northern Bruce Peninsula.

For example, Lion’s Head Summer Music is not a registered non-profit or charity and as such was not able to obtain a bank account, liability insurance or apply for grants. As a registered corporation, PCDI was able to make these things possible for the event.

To date, Lion’s Head Summer Music is PCDI’s only client.

Created originally by Catherine Henderson, Dominik Franken, Trace McKay and Trevor Anderson, PCDI’s current board members are Catherine Henderson, Christine Robinson, Dominik Franken, Julie Bennett and Trevor Anderson.

PCDI is here to collaborate with you and your ideas for our community and help make them a reality. A survey has been created to determine how PCDI can better serve you. Please contact Julie Bennett at peninsulacdi@gmail.com to receive the survey or address any questions. Please visit our website at peninsulacdi.ca for more info.