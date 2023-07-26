Northern Bruce Theatre Returns For Third Season With Production of “Almost Maine”

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Northern Bruce Theatre returned to the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head for its third season. With three nightly performances from July 20- 22 and one matinee performance on 23 July, the theatre company entertained patrons with a lighthearted comedic production about loves found and loves lost.

The production was presented by Northern Bruce Theatre and the Inspired Acting Lab at the University of Windsor. The play was directed by Lionel Walsh, the founding Artistic Director of the Northern Bruce Theatre company and the Inspired Acting Lab. Walsh says the mission of the theatre company is to bring live theatre to smaller communities and to perform in more intimate spaces to develop closer relationships with the audience.

The cast are Jackson R.R. Balint, returning for his second year on the Rotary Hall stage, will be going into his final year of the Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting Program at the University of Windsor. Kaden Hill, Caitlin Miller and Annie Roberts are all recent graduates of the Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting Program at the University of Windsor and this production marks the launch of their professional careers.

Chloe Brescia is working towards her Bachelor of Arts Drama and Bachelor of Education degree and was the stage manager for this production.

The play Almost Maine is written by John Cariani and is based in a small rural town somewhere in Northern Maine that almost exists.

The four talented young actors together portrayed 21 different characters over nine vignettes showing a snapshot of the relationships of various couples as they experience new loves and lost loves. The cast came together during the second week of June and held rehearsals over three weeks.

At the end of each performance, the audience got an opportunity to talk with the cast and hear about their experiences in preparing for the show. Walsh says there is an element of improvisation in every single performance.

Roberts explained about transforming into a character, saying each actor has a variety of tools to help, including costumes and props. Balint says the important thing to remember is that an actor is not a chameleon, but a storyteller of the character. Miller says it’s the best summer job ever and expressed her appreciation for the support they received from the community. Hill enjoyed working with the cast and hopes that they will be able to work on another project together in the future, maybe again next summer.

Comments from the audience members included “thrilled to have live theatre back in Lion’s Head”, “amazing show”, “great acting”, “very talented and professional actors” and “an amazing production”.