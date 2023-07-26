St Edmund’s Anglican Yard Sale Raises $3,000 For Tobermory Primary Place

Submitted by St Edmunds Church Yard Sale Committee

After a COVID hiatus of three years, the St Edmund’s Anglican Church Annual Yard Sale was restarted on July 15th. With many and varied donations in the preceding weeks, great attendance on the day itself, and the help of volunteers from within and outside the church congregation, just over $3,000 was raised for our local daycare centre.

Many thanks for all those who donated items for the sale, helped with the set up and take down and came to buy our treasures!

Unfortunately, several attendees received $100 parking tickets, a heavy penalty for a 15 minute stay and a $10 purchase. In all previous years the Municipality had agreed to waive parking fees along the nearby section of Big Tub Road but this year that waiver was refused on dubious grounds. We are bringing this matter up with the Municipality and our local Councilors, but we urge all those sale attendees who received those fines to contest them.