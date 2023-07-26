Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary Concert Fundraiser September 30th

Featuring CD/DC and DJ Max

Submitted by Jace Weir

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) is gearing up for a musical event to be held on September 30th at the Tobermory Community Centre. We are raising money for new medical equipment for the Tobermory Medical Centre. Music will be provided by CD/DC (Doug and Chris) and DJ Max Lough. Tickets for the event will go on sale soon, and we will be holding a 50/50 draw as well.

This will be a close-out-the-summer event with a cash bar and plenty of dancing. The THSA is committed to assisting our Family Health Team obtain the medical equipment they need to provide our community with the best health care possible. Please plan to attend our event, and help us achieve our objectives.