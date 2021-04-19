Garden in Thyme Country Market Destroyed by Fire – Plans to Rebuild

By Jasmine Brough, Bruce Peninsula Press

In the late afternoon on Saturday, April 3rd, a fire started in the greenhouse at Garden in Thyme Country Market on Bruce County Road 9. Unfortunately the flames were relentless and destroyed the entire building.

The Northern Bruce Peninsula and Wiarton Fire Departments both rushed to the scene. They put in their best efforts to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading. Luckily no one was injured in the fire. Sadly, Garden in Thyme lost their entire store in the fire.

In addition to the fire departments, many members of the community arrived to do anything they could to help out. Since then, Molly and Danny have received an overwhelming amount of support from family, friends and members of the community. In expressing their gratitude Dan said “My wife and I have lived here our whole lives and there’s a reason for it, the Bruce Peninsula and the Lion’s Head Community is why we’re here.”

Despite best efforts by Northern Bruce Peninsula and Wiarton Fire Departments the entire building was destroyed. The adjacent house was unharmed and no one was injured.

Garden in Thyme’s Country Market is adored by locals in the Northern Bruce Peninsula as well as many tourists in the summer. Everyone is thrilled to hear that Molly and Danny, owners of Garden in Thyme, are already thinking about rebuilding. There is no timeline or guarantee on the rebuilding process yet or when Garden in Thyme will be able to be up and running again.

Follow the Garden in Thyme Country Market Facebook page for updates.