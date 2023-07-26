Hooked on the Bruce Rug Hooking “Show and Tea” August 5th at Lion’s Head Friendship Centre 

Submitted by Cathy Isman

The local branch of the Ontario Rug Hooking Guild would like to invite you to a display of hand-crafted rugs, pillows, and wall hangings August 5th at the Friendship Centre in Lions Head, beside the arena and community centre, 6 Tackabury Street. The show runs from 10am – 3pm.

It’s been awhile since we have had a chance to show our work, so come and see some new and exciting artistic creations along with our personal favourites. There will be an interactive hooking demonstration for you to try your hand at this age-old international creative art/craft. Also, there will be plenty of home baked goods with tea or coffee to refresh yourself.

Entrance is free, with the tea and sweets by donation only. Proceeds will go to the Friendship Centre for the generous use of their space for our weekly rug hooking gatherings.