Airing of the Quilts Returns August 4-7th at Lion’s Head School

Submitted by Nancy Lajoie

After many years, the Tea Time Quilters are happy to present “AIRING OF THE QUILTS” quilt show. Work has begun by our members to submit their creations as well as display quilts collected from our community.

The show will be held at the Bruce Peninsula District School, Moore St., Lion’s Head. Please join us on August 4th from 7pm till 9pm and August 5th, 6th and 7th from 11am till 4pm.

As well, there will be the boutique offering hand made fabric items for sale.

For further information contact Mary at 793-3060 or Elaine at 793-4184.