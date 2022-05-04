Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lions Club Walk for Dog Guides May 29th

Submitted by Tom Boyle

Well… for the third year in a row our Annual March Break Hockey Tournament was cancelled due to Covid 19. The Ferndale Lion’s Head and District Lions will now look forward to hosting it again next year. It is always a well attended event and it certainly brings the community members and their relatives and friends together at a good time of the year.

In spite of this setback the Lions are as strong as ever as a club and have been holding Dinner Meetings every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at the Swan Lake Legion Hall and have been serving a variety of community needs.

Walk for Dog Guides May 29th

So, to start our summer events off this year, please save the date of Sunday May 29 at 1:00 PM for the Walk for Dog Guides. We will be meeting at the Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion to lead the walk within the Village of Lion’s Head. It is for the benefit of the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guide program which has been run from the Lions Foundation of Canada facility in Oakville Ontario since 1985. The program empowers Canadians with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence by providing Dog Guides at no cost to them and supporting each pair in their journey together.

The local Lions and Lioness have a long rewarding history of support for this special cause and you can go on the website for this nationwide walk and read all about it. Please consider making a contribution through www.walkfordogguides.com

Better yet… contact us to walk on the day and have some fun with your friends and their critters. Lion Sue Ellen Boyle is our contact [email protected] 519-793-3654.

Lion Ron Brunk Presented With 55 Year Membership Pin

Of special interest to the Lions members in the last month was a visit that was made by our Lion Secretary Dave Riach and Lion Bob Goodall to present a fifty-five year membership pin to our member Lion Ron Brunk who is now a resident at the Parkview Manor in Chesley. Ron has been an active Lion in our club after transferring from the Bridgeport Lions Club. Ron was a Past Zone Chairman for District A-9 and in addition to Lionism Ron was also an active supporter of the Salvation Army in Wiarton.

Our visiting Lions reported that they were very well received by the staff and residents of Parkview Manor who put on a fine celebration for a good Lion.

It has also been observed that the water levels at the Beach Park are once again cooperating to give the Lions the space at the Beach necessary to hold the annual Horseshoe Tournament on the August Long Weekend. Details to follow.

For more about our Club or to join or support us contact Lion Secretary Dave at 519-592-5780 or [email protected]