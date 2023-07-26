You’re Invited to Help Us Protect the Night Sky 

Submitted by Dante Hunter,

Bayside Astronomy Program Manager

My name is Dante Hunter, and I am the Bayside Astronomy Program Manager for the summer. Living in Barrie and studying at McMaster University, I was amazed to see the pristine dark skies of the Northern Bruce Peninsula, and the ability to see so many stars and the Milky Way.

The Northern Bruce Peninsula has been a Dark Sky Community since 2004, and we are constantly looking for new volunteers to join our Dark Sky Committee. The Dark Sky Committee promotes preserving the night sky through dark sky friendly lighting, and other protective measures. If you are interested in preserving the beautiful dark skies of the Northern Bruce Peninsula, please reach out to our Dark Sky Committee Chair Mike Warkentin: m_warkentin@rogers.com.

If you want to see the wonders of the night sky, you can join us for one of our free star shows. We run star shows Fridays and Saturdays at Lion’s Head Marina, Sundays at Singing Sands, Mondays at Miller’s Family Camp, and Wednesdays at Summerhouse, starting at 9:30 pm.