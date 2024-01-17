Residents, Cottagers Take Part in Lion’s Head Beach Polar Bear Dip

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Supporters and passersby watched as over 17 brave full-time residents, seasonal residents, their families and friends took the icy plunge at the Lion’s Head Beach for the annual Polar Bear Dip. While some took a quick dip, running into the reportedly 3 degree waters, and exiting quickly, some enjoyed a leisurely cold water swim.

Arriving for 11 a.m., many were bundled up in parkas and mitts for the -4 C temperatures and light snow, while some hardy visitors turned up wearing tropical attire.

Organizer Anna Martens was pleased to see the large turnout of both participants and spectators. This organized event is now in its third year and many of those taking the plunge have made it an annual New Year’s Day tradition to join in the chilly event. The event also attracted participants and supporters from Tobermory who joined in on the January 1 tradition.

Canned food items were collected to be donated to the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank.