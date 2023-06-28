BPEG Hosts Field Trip to “By The Bluffs Farm”

Submitted by Joanne Rodgers

BPEG is on the road again with another field trip. On July 5 at 7 p.m. BPEG will visit “By the Bluffs Farm” operated by Julie Lamberts.

Julie operates a medium-sized orchard and is knowledgeable about the benefits and uses of native plants as an integral part of the orchard community.

There will be a tour of the permaculture orchard and nursery. Come learn about plants that are chosen and placed for their environmental services to the orchard community. Also learn about plants that provide food and medicine within this orchard community.

Space is limited with this event so please RSVP to bpeg10@gmail.com by June 30th with “By theBluffs” in the subject line please. Carpooling available, meet at the arena prior to 6 p.m. Location: 170513 Centre Rd, Georgian Bluffs (north of Lake Charles).