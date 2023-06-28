St Edmunds Students Enjoy Trip to Parks Canada Visitor Centre

Submitted by Melissa Stewart, St Edmunds Public School

On Monday, June 12 students from St Edmunds Public School (SED) enjoyed a trip to the Parks Canada Visitor Centre.

Parks Canada guides Madeline and Corey led a hike to the lookout, followed by a fireside picnic lunch. Students also enjoyed a short film called ‘Life on the Edge’, a scavenger hunt through the museum, and activity book colouring time.

Thank you to guides Madeline and Corey, Parks Canada, and the Tobermory Legion Branch 290 Ladies Auxiliary for funding our great adventure!

St Edmunds Students Participate in Bike Rodeo

The St Edmunds Public School Bike Rodeo was held on Friday June 16th. Students in grades K-3 took part.

Thank you to O.P.P. Constable Belanger and Mrs Belanger for helping us learn bicycle safety!