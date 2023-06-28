Harbourside Music Holds First Concert of the Season

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Harbourside Music held its first concert on June 23, 2023 returning to the Harbourside Stage located between the Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion and the Marina, on the grassy area in front of the Lion’s Head Beach Motel.

About 75 community members and visitors came out to enjoy a summer Friday evening listening to classic rock, rhythm and blues and acoustic folk.

Dannah Oliver mc’ed the opening evening concert. The first act was The Hipwaders. The duo, George and Sharon are from Oliphant, hence the inspiration for their band name. George says they were the last act for the 2022 season and this year they are the first act for the 2023 Season. They say they always aim to “get people singing”.

Dwayne and John, the duo from Tobermory, made the instruments used in the performance.

They were followed by The Makers, the duo Dwayne and John are from Tobermory. They made both the ukulele and guitar used in the performance. They also encouraged audience participation during their rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

The final act for the evening was Scott Parent, singing an original composition, a Gordon Lightfoot song and The Maker by Daniel Lanois. The song “The Maker” holds a unique meaning for Scott, as he spoke of his paddling expedition in 2019 with his then nine year old daughter Acadia as they retraced the route of their Metis ancestors who were forced to move almost 500 km from Drummond Island, Michigan, USA to Penetanguishene, Ontario, Canada.

Harbourside is run by volunteers. Rod Layman, Gerry Gregory and Dominik Franken are the organizers. John Fenton and Brian Osbourne manage the sound system for the concerts.

Harbourside is made possible solely on donations. Musicians receive a small honorarium and other monies collected go towards the purchase of sound equipment. While admission is free, patrons are encouraged to donate to support the event.

Harbourside will run every Friday evening until August 25. Typically each Friday evening there are two or three acts. The rain location is the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall on Main Street, Lion’s Head. If it rains, go to the Rotary Hall.

Harbourside collaborates with Lion’s Head Summer Music

The regularly scheduled Friday Harbourside concert will collaborate with the Lion’s Head Summer Music Festival on August 11 to offer a special performance described by organizers as a “ Musical journey around the world”. The Lion’s Head Summer Music Festival will be held from August 7 -12, 2023.

Next Harbourside Concert – On The Harbourside stage on June 30, 2023:

-7:00 p.m Ferndale Flats

-7:30 p.m. Bobby Dean Blackburn

For a full schedule, see https://musiconthebrucepeninsula.ca/calendar

The schedule is also available at the Lion’s Head Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.

Patrons are reminded to bring lawn chairs, blankets and other appropriate clothing for the weather conditions.