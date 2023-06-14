Submitted by Rod Layman,

Bruce Peninsula Environment Group

On Wednesday June 7, about 50 Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS)students gathered at the Lion’s Head arena to walk out to Ferndale and back, picking up trash and recycling. Working with a few adult volunteers and teachers, they gathered about a hundred pounds of cans, bottles, paper, cigarette butts, and plastic waste. It is well worth noting that most of these objects come out of someone’s car or truck window.

The annual cleanup is organized by the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) members and BPDS staff.