The Meeting Place in Tobermory – A True Gathering Place For The Community

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

While acknowledging that we are all being careful during this early winter surge of community illness, The Meeting Place (TMP) has resumed its full role in the community as a place to gather. We are open 3.5 days a week with new and previously popular programs and services running. We ask the public to understand there may be some cancellations from time to time and we are supporting the masking up recommendation in indoor public spaces.

After consulting with parents, school and Primary Place, plans for opening SOAR afterschool are underway and TMP has hired a new part time Community Coordinator, Jen Williams, who will take the lead for children’s programs.

The grass roots North Bruce Truth and Reconciliation Group have been meeting in person through the fall and lively and informative discussions are bringing people together. The group welcomes new people to join on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 1-3 pm at TMP. NPCoWork Space is open on Thursdays for sole business owners, entrepreneurs and students who want to come into a welcoming setting to informally connect and do work.

Last week two friends out walking by TMP remembered the gym facility at TMP was reopening and came in to sign up. The gym, with fitness equipment, is open during regular Meeting Place hours Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10-3pm. The equipment is great and residents are welcomed with no need to make an appointment. We can connect you with volunteer gym Coordinator Chantal Lefebvre if you need some guidance on the equipment and some enthusiastic motivation.

We continue innovative work on housing and food security – drop by and find out more from our staff Karla Trudgen and Beige McIntosh. TMP and our community is so lucky to have these young, skilled people doing community work in the North Bruce.

On a fun note I just arrived home from the first Open Mic of the season on November 15th and a good turnout of musicians and North Bruce people together enjoyed each others company and talents. Put the next Open Mic date December 13, 7pm in your calendars. Across the road at St. Edmund’s School another group of youth and young at heart adults were enjoying Sports Night, which is running Tuesdays and Thursdays every week, 7-9pm with volunteer coordinator Carrie Bennett.

The real benefit of all of these amazing activities is their diversity, on-going availability and their capacity to bring people together and out of our isolation. Volunteers are at the heart and for some activities expert staff are key facilitators. We hope there are no barriers; at least there is no cost but if you would like to join something you read about here but want more information you can call The Meeting Place at 519-596-2313 or e-mail info@tobermorymeetingplace.com