Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Outcome of Elections

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

There was a great turnout for the General Membership Meeting and Elections last week. We have a new Executive as follows: President – Sean Hurst; 1st Vice-President – Neil Golden; 2nd Vice-President – Brad Inglis; Secretary – Elaine Sinha; Past President – Judy Hurst; Treasurer – Colleen Mackey and Sergeant-at-Arms – Chris McCoy.

There are still Chair positions to be filled which will be done by appointment and they are Poppy, Membership, Veterans, Youth Education and Public Relations. If you are interested in any of these Chair positions please contact a member of the Executive.

The new Executive takes office on June 1. Congratulations to the new Executive and thank you to those who have served on the branch Executive for the last 4 years. A term is 2 years but due to Covid it was decided to extend the term of office.

Under the outgoing Executive much was accomplished at the branch; a new ramp at the side of the building was put in and many water issues and other maintenance issues were taken care of at that time, the deck was fixed up, the Dunks Bay Cenotaph has been refurbished (more information on the rededication ceremony in the next issue), the hall has been painted, the garden beside the ramp was cleaned up and the base of the flagpole at the Cenotaph in the harbour was replaced.

Thank you for all of the hard work and what this group accomplished.

The Country Dance on April 29th was a rootin’, tootin’ good time. Money was raised for the Alzheimer’s Society with the branch matching what was donated. Thank you to all who attended and we hope to have another event like this in the fall.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.