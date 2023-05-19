Bruce Men’s Shed Upcoming May Events 

Submitted by The Bruce Men’s Shed

The local Bruce Men’s Shed is looking to create an environment where Men on the Peninsula can connect with other like-minded Men in activities of mutual interest regardless of age, whether you are working or retired, whether you are a life-long resident, newer resident, or a seasonal visitor to the area. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal described Men’s Sheds as a place for Men to participate in various exciting activities and projects while making new friends. In that context, the newly formed Bruce Men’s Shed offers Men somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to.

On Saturday, April 29th, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Lion’s Head Legion, Branch # 202, the Bruce Men’s Shed hosted an Open Invitation Breakfast. The breakfast event exceeded expectations regarding attendance and indicated that an outlet like the Bruce Men’s Shed is a much-needed space for Men on the Peninsula to interact and exchange a lifetime of knowledge, skills, and abilities.

Each man who attended was allowed to make their interests known via an internal survey to catalog activities for presentations and future workshops where Men can embrace such things as woodworking projects, hosting repair cafes, gardening, metal fabricating, art design, solar designs, hiking, yoga, tai chi, model building, day-trips, and involvement with other community events.

After breakfast, Don Colter, Sharron Colter, and Pat Howes were recognized for their efforts and support behind the scenes in bringing a Men’s Shed to the Peninsula. Thank you to everyone who came out in support of the event.

On April 26th, members of the Bruce Men’s Shed Leadership Team attended the Lions Club meeting at the Lion’s Head Legion Branch # 202 to deliver a presentation regarding “What is a Men’s Shed?” During recent membership meetings held at the Lion’s Head Legion Branch # 202, members participated in various discussions along with internal presentations by Gerry Tilmans surrounding potential workshops for woodworking ideas and scale model building. Upcoming presentations will include “What does a Tasmanian Men’s Shed Look Like” and a presentation on straw bale gardening, followed by a site visit to see one in action. A series of “Easy Hikes” will be rolling out soon, where Men can meet regularly to enjoy nature and conversation, a visit to an off-grid solar residence, and a variety of future woodworking project opportunities.

The next Bruce Men’s Shed meeting will be on Saturday, May 20th, between 9:00 am – 11:00 am at the Lion’s Head Legion Branch # 202 (Hwy #6). Are you interested in learning more about the Men’s Shed Movement? Contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or Gerry at (519) 793 – 3005. Check us out on Facebook: Bruce Men’s Shed.