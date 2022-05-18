Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 News: Cornhole Starts May 26th

Submitted by P.R.O. Peter Dodge

The Branch has been slowly getting back to normal functions after two years of reduced activity due to Covid 19.

On May 5th the Branch appointed its full slate of elected Officers. Full details will be listed in the next edition of the Press.

During the winter months the Legion has been operating with darts on Mondays and Thursdays with some Saturday “Darts for Meat”. Even with the Covid restrictions, vaccination and masking, the events were well attended. Darts ended for the summer season on April 28th.

Now that we are entering Spring and Summer, darts will be replaced by CORNHOLE, commencing May 26th at 1:00 pm. Entry fee will be $2.00. Legion 1st Vice President, Wayne Morningstar will be co-ordinating this event.

Our Ladies Auxiliary continue to be very active. There are numerous events that they have held with more to follow. The Ladies continue to be the meal provider, twice per month, for our local Branch of the Lions Club.

Our special thanks go out to President Richard Smith and the Branch Executive Team who, over the past two years, have conducted sterling work in keeping our Legion active and well informed.

Thursday, June 2nd will be the next full meeting of the Branch. Executive Meeting at 1:00pm followed by full Membership Meeting at 2:00pm. There will be the induction of seven new members at this time.