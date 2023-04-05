Annual Easter Event at Tobermory Legion April 8th

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Hard to believe that it is April already and Easter is just around the corner.

The Ladies Auxiliary is hosting the Easter Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at the branch from 10 to 11 am. Open to all children 12 and under. Please come out for some treats.

All positions are open for the Legion Elections at the May 9 General Membership meeting. Should you be interested in running for any of the positions please come out to that meeting, or if you have any questions about what any of the different positions responsibilities are, please contact President Judy Hurst at: branch290pres@gmail.com

Upcoming Events

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 pm. All are welcome (ages 19 to 100); Come on out and try to win a dinner. Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw.

• Darts for Fun – every Thursday at 7:30 pm. Cost is $2.00 plus 10 cents to the duck and the duck is hungry. If darts isn’t your thing, come on out and use the pool table or shuffleboard.

• Easter Hunt – Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Open to children 12 and under.

• General Membership Meeting – Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 pm. Come on out, find out what is going on and weigh in.

• Trivia Night – Friday, April 14 at 7:00 pm. Donation to the Foodbank. John Francis hosting.

• Euchre – Friday, April 28 at 7:00 pm. Cost is $5.00. Come on out and play some cards. Last one until the fall.

• Country Dance – Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 – 11:00 pm. Dust off your boots & stetson but leave your horse at home.

• Bingo – Every Monday at 1:00 pm, at the Tobermory Community Centre. Come on out for a fun afternoon. The last winter Bingo is on April 24.

Branch Hours are Saturday 3:00 to 9:00 pm unless otherwise noted above by an event.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.