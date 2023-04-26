Sources of Knowledge Forum SOLD OUT

Submitted by Moira Parker, Sources of Knowledge Board

The Sources of Knowledge board is happy to announce that registration for the entire forum weekend is now full! Thank you to our fantastic board of directors and staff for organizing this event, and thank you to all the registrants who are interested in participating in discussions surrounding Biodiversity on the Saugeen Peninsula, and Beyond.

We encourage registrants, and those interested in biodiversity, to read the biodiversity primer on our website to prepare for the event. There may still be room for you to join us for the Saturday evening dinner and keynote speakers, to check for availability and register visit our website www.sourcesofknowledge.ca.

Don’t forget that the Sunday event is free for SON members and residents of the NBP! Join us at the Parks Canada visitor centre from 8:30am-12:00pm and learn about what actions we can take to support biodiversity on the Saugeen Peninsula. Ecologist Jarmo Jalava will discuss protecting biodiversity on the Saugeen Peninsula, and First Nation Knowledge Keeper and Indigenous Liaison Officer Shawn Corbiere will be facilitating a workshop on What Can We Do? Have your questions answered at this mentally stimulating event!