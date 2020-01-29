Northern Bruce Peninsula CAO Announces Resignation

By John Francis

MNBP Council’s January 27 meeting was mostly uneventful until it came to “Other Business”. With obvious regret, Mayor Milt McIver read aloud a letter from CAO Bill Jones which announced that the CAO will be leaving, effective March 1.

Milt McIver has been Mayor for Bill Jones’ entire tenure at MNBP. In an email, Mayor McIver states “Our municipality has been fortunate to have Bill for almost ten years. He is very progressive and our community has benefited from his insight and management skills. I wish Bill the best in his new adventure.”

MNBP Council scheduled a Special Meeting for Thursday, January 30 to map out a strategy for finding and hiring a new CAO.