BIG 50/50 Draw For The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

It’s a big 50/50 draw with tickets being sold in the community until May 13, 2023. We want you to have a chance at winning a possible $2,500 if all tickets sold, and the same winnings for The Meeting Place community hub. Let’s make it a record!

Look for volunteers selling blue 50/50 draw tickets at Peacock’s Foodland on Saturday May 6th from 11am-2pm. $5.00 a ticket or 4 for $20.00 will build the shared pot. You can also buy tickets in person by dropping in at The Meeting Place, 20 Centennial Drive on Wednesdays and Thursdays. E-mail to request tickets at info@tobermorymeetingplace.com or call Jace Weir at 519-596-2057.

Watch for pop up 50/50 ticket sales from our dedicated volunteers.

The winner will be announced at the spring fundraiser for The Meeting Place with The MacKenzie Blues Band, 11pm on May 13th at the Tobermory Community Centre.

The 50/50 winner does not have to be present at the concert but it will be a good evening for all. Concert tickets available on-line at tobermorymeetingplace.com and at businesses including the Princess Hotel & Restaurant, Tobermory Brewing Company, Reader’s Haven Bookstore, Rachel’s Restaurant and Scott’s Home Hardware.

A big thanks to the early business sponsors for the concert; And-Rod Contracting, Summer House Park, The Fish & Chip Place and Blue Bay Motel.