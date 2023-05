Submitted by Graham Bland (St. Edmund’s Anglican Church, Tobermory)

On Sunday May 7th 2023 @ 11:30 am, The Right Reverend Todd Townshend, Bishop of Huron, will visit and lead Anglicans and Lutherans on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula in worship at Christ Church, Lion’s Head. The service will be followed by a lunch in the Church Hall.

There will be only one service on this Sunday for all the Lutheran and Anglican Ministries of the Bruce (no service at St. Edmund’s, Tobermory).