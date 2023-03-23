Grey Bruce Public Health Marking National Nutrition Month In March

Media Release

March 1, 2023 – March is Nutrition Month in Canada. To mark this annual occasion, Grey Bruce Public Health is shining a spotlight on both the important work Registered Dietitians do in the community and at GBPH and the potential of food to enhance lives and improve health.

“The theme of Nutrition Month this year is Unlock the Potential of Food,” says Grey Bruce Public Health Program Manager Jason Weppler.

“Registered Dietitians in Grey-Bruce can assist residents to unlock the potential of food in a variety of ways and throughout the lifespan and are a trusted source of nutrition information all year long. They can also help to connect residents to the supports they need.

“On a population level, Public Health Dietitians work with community partners to create supportive food environments, reduce health inequities, and address food insecurity.”

Registered Dietitians can help to unlock the potential of food to:

-Provide the nutrients and energy for proper growth and development;

-Prevent, delay, or manage the symptoms of chronic diseases and other health conditions;

-Maintain muscle strength and balance to reduce the risk of falls;

-Support or improve mental health;

-Move toward a more plant-based and sustainable diet; and

-Bring people together to decrease the risks of isolation and loneliness.

Clinical Dietitians, who work with individual patients or groups, can be accessed through Family Health Teams, Community Health Centres, hospitals, and in private practice. Grey-Bruce residents who do not have access to a Registered Dietitian locally can receive free nutrition information and advice via Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth) by calling 811.

Throughout Nutrition Month, Grey Bruce Public Health will be utilizing its social media channels to provide information on tools, recipes, and resources that are available to help residents unlock the potential of food at different ages and stages in life.

Dietitians can help to answer your questions, such as:

• How can I eat sustainably?

• Is my child getting enough protein?

• Are frozen foods as nutritious as fresh?

