Submitted by Linda Godhue

Time to register for Easter Hampers at Tobermory Food Bank. If you are in need of some help to have an Easter Meal, you can register at the Tobermory Food Bank during regular hours at the Food Bank on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Meeting Place. Or you can call Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-7010 to register. The Hamper contains more than what is required for an Easter Meal, with additional items as well.

For those who register, the Hampers will be distributed on Tuesday April 4th between 11 a.m. and 12 noon at the Meeting Place.

Can you help?

The Tobermory Food Bank is looking for volunteers to assist with the Second Harvest program. Weekly, Peacock’s Foodland donates excess stock or items that are close to their Best Before Date to the Tobermory Food Bank. We are very grateful to Peacock’s for participating in Second Harvest.

The job, for anyone who might be able to spare one or two hours a week, would be at the Tobermory Food Bank located at the Meeting Place on a Tuesday Morning at 9:15 a.m. The duties would consist of helping unload the groceries that have already been picked up at Peacock’s by another volunteer. Then assist in sorting and shelving the items. The commitment need not be every week, as this would not fall to just one person. Lifting is involved as you would be handling grocery items, that are often frozen.

If you are interested in helping out and would like more information about this particular volunteer position or volunteering in general at the Tobermory Food Bank please call Jim Mosiuk at 519-375-7010 or Linda Godhue at 519-596-2333.

The Tobermory Food Bank relies on the donations by the generous Community of Tobermory and we are so fortunate to have such amazing support. As noted in many publications Food Insecurity is a growing concern in all communities. And if you, or someone you know, is in need of some assistance in providing food for themselves or their families, please keep in mind that privacy of any client is assured and no judgement is made.

As we have passed the three-year mark of the Pandemic, keep staying safe and Happy Spring.