Submitted by Michelle Watson,

Food Security Facilitator,

The Meeting Place Tobermory

The Meeting Place is happy to announce that their pay what you can/how you can community meal kit program known as the “Good to Go Guided Meal” program will continue to be offered throughout the summer and beyond!

Some of you who are cottagers may not be familiar with this amazing program. It features a new and interesting recipe each and every week and provides all of the ingredients necessary for the home cook, along with easy-to-follow instructions and even a video taking you though the recipe from start to delicious finish.

What makes this program special?

• Locally sourced food: The food in the meal kits is sourced locally; about 20-30% coming from local organic/sustainable small-scale farms and the other 70-80% coming from our own local grocer; Peacocks Foodland.

• Accessibility: Part of what makes this program successful is the interest from the community in contributing in all sorts of different and equally valuable ways: time, money, meal kit deliveries, ideas, produce, recipes, community cook entries… the list goes on! We deliver as far south as Lions Head and have multiple different pick up points along the way.

• Amazing recipes: We’re doing this to share our passion for good food, so we make sure that every recipe is delicious and interesting and highlights fresh, local, and seasonal produce. The recipes are also plant-focused and internationally inspired.

• Interactive: Have a great recipe? Share it with us and we’ll build a meal kit around it for all to enjoy. Better yet, become a community cook and make a video of yourself preparing the meal. Or post photos and comments on our social media to help reinforce our community of cooking.

Visit our website: tobermorymeetingplace.com to learn more about the program, view up-coming meal kits, or to register for a meal kit. There’s no need to commit. Register only for the meal kits that look interesting to you. Contribute if and how you like. And above all else, cook on!