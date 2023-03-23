Submitted by Bruce Peninsula

Hospitals Foundation

The Board and staff of Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF) were pleased to present the BPHF Mabel Skeates Volunteer Award to Lion’s Head area resident, Bonnie Ashcroft at the Lion’s Head Hospital on February 27th.

Bonnie has been a devoted BPH Foundation volunteer for 15 years. Bonnie’s loyal commitment has significantly assisted the Foundation in its efforts to keep excellent healthcare close to home.

Bonnie’s volunteering is unique and extra beneficial. Bonnie has helped out in a number of ways over the years, but is best known as our expert knitter. She has knit dozens (and dozens) of pairs of socks for our Spring Auction, which alone has raised hundreds of dollars for Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals. Additionally, Bonnie is a retired RBC employee, and as such, her volunteer hours has qualified BPH Foundation for RBC Volunteer Program Rewards. The RBC Volunteer Program encourages RBC employees and retirees to volunteer to help support charities they are passionate about in their local communities. Every hour of volunteer time counts, adding up to an annual maximum grant of $500. Bonnie’s volunteer hours has provided BPH Foundation the annual grant for 14 years, totaling $7,000 and counting!

“It has been such a pleasure to get to know Bonnie and we are delighted to celebrate her efforts and passion for supporting local healthcare,” said April Patry, BPHF Executive Director. Adding “Bonnie’s socks have become a Spring Auction tradition and will be available for bids during our 28th Annual Spring Auction.”