Chi-Cheemaun Festival Pancake Breakfast June 18th

Enjoy A Great Breakfast and Support The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

Submitted by Sandy Walsh, Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

LION’S HEAD HOSPITAL AUXILIARY is very pleased to be given the opportunity to run the PANCAKE BREAKFAST on the CHI CHEEMAUN FESTIVAL WEEKEND. Mark your calendar and bring your appetite to the TOBERMORY COMMUNITY CENTRE, SATURDAY JUNE 18… 8:OOAM TO 11:00AM.

Breakfast will include pancakes with REAL MAPLE SYRUP, sausage, eggs, hash browns, coffee, tea and juice. As a bonus on top of a great breakfast you will be ENTERTAINED by Brian Taylor and company. These amazing, talented volunteers bring music to warm the heart and boost the soul… a kick start for your morning.

All this for $12.00 for adults, $6.00 kids 6 and over, Kids under 6 FREE.

Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary is a volunteer fundraising group with the sole purpose of raising funds for equipment upgrades for the Lion’s Head Hospital. Help us keep our hospital up to date for amazing healthcare close to home.

Hope to see you there.