In The Garden: Hints From A Mrs. Gardener – Happy New Year

Submitted by Joan Regan

It’s a new year – new ideas of what am I going to do “In the Garden”? But they’re only on paper in my Garden Journal.

My big bins are both filled to overflow, one with soil and the other with mulch, so I’m ready to hit the ground running come Spring. Who am I kidding? I haven’t run anywhere for at least 20 yrs. So for now all my gardening will be on paper and all indoor gardening.

All my house plants that I moved and clustered together for the festive season seem to have survived their neglect. The new ones I got before Xmas in Wiarton seemed to have done great. They all look happy… all except one. I don’t know why I brought it home, I could never grow this one, but I keep trying. Can’t even remember her name (maybe that’s why she hates me?). She started dropping her leaves the day I brought her home and she sure looks sad right now.

All the other house plants look very happy they got through the Xmas season (AKA “house plant neglect time”). Weather permitting, I just might have to sneak down to Brenda’s in Wiarton. I found a bit more room for at least a couple more plants. NO, I do not have a problem…

The Prayer plant I picked up there is doing great. It has such pretty foliage and really stands out clustered in with the other indoor plants.

…and I can probably use a couple more pretty pots and the car can use a good run and….

OK lady, ya have enough plants for now and they’re all happy (cept one) and they will keep my green thumb green for now – at least till my outside garden turns green.

So Happy Indoor Gardening Folks!

jpregan@amtelecom.net 519 596 2389