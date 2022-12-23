Santa Visits Lion’s Head

Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News

Submitted by Rob Hiscott and Catherine Henderson

Santa greets the happy crowd at Rotary Hall, while on stage, local musicians Brian Osborne (left), Dr. Brian Taylor (center), and Rod Layman (right) entertained with seasonal holiday music!

A huge thank you to everyone who braved the wind to come and participate in the 2022 Rotary Santa Claus parade and the visit with Santa at Rotary Hall afterwards! We distributed over 100 treat bags to the children who came to see Santa and enjoy some post-parade hot chocolate with their families. The Lion’s Head Friends of the Library were also there to give out some new books. Each child got to pick out a book – a wonderful gift! Seasonal holiday music was provided by local musicians Dr. Brian Taylor, Rod Layman and Brian Osborne. There was also a member of the Golden Dawn Board of Directors on hand to provide information about their seasonal fundraising initiative.

Santa and his talented elves also visited the Golden Dawn Seniors Home to give out treat bags to residents and staff. Leftover goodies and any funds that were donated to this event that were not spent will be divided between the Lion’s Head and Tobermory Food Banks.

Santa greets the residents of Golden Dawn Seniors Home after visiting with children at Rotary Hall. It was a busy afternoon for Santa!

Many thanks to all the generous community donors who contributed funds to make this event a success:

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Pat Boyle Concrete, Fred Bouwman CPA, By the Bay, Clark’s Marine, Hellyer’s Foodland, Peninsula Family Health Team, Collins Excavating, Hofstrand Contracting, Rydall Contracting, Bob Tyndall (Tyndall Haulage), Sheldon Weatherhead, Terry Harnden (Homegrown Woodworking), Bernie Hellyer Construction, Bridge Excavating, EPH Tools & Machining, Brian & Karen McIver, and Jeff Krampien (Tobermory Marine).

Again, a big warm thanks to all of the Santa Claus Parade participants who came out to make this a special day for the community. Here are the judges’ picks:

Motorized Floats:

1. Harrington Plumbing

2. Home and Community Support Services

3. Dog Days Painting

Non-Motorized:

1. Buddy the Christmas Horse and Miniature Horses – All Carriages

2. Lion’s Head Skating Club

Special Mention:

• Deere Tractor & Friends

• First Student School Bus

• RONA of Miller Lake

• Lions Club

• Municipality of NBP

Sorry if we missed any names, folks were having a hard time holding on to those registration forms!

Thank you to Rod Barr, a great parade marshall, and to the other Friends of Rotary and volunteers who pitched in, including Dr. Dave Thompson and Alison Knight as parade judges. And thanks to the members of the NBP Fire Department and the OPP for being there, as always! A special thanks to Santa and his elves, Ava Perrault and Annabelle Galasso, for their hard work!

Best wishes from the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula members and families to everyone for a very joyous and peaceful holiday season, and a healthy and happy 2023!!

Rotary Bars

Rotarians tended bar on the afternoon of Saturday, November 26th for those participating in the Curling Bonspiel held at the Lion’s Head Arena. Then on the evening of Friday, December 2nd, Rotarians tended bar for the Christmas dinner event for Peninsula Family Health Team members (from both Lion’s Head and Tobermory) held at Rotary Hall.

It was a fun evening for doctors, nurses, staff and their families with a great roast turkey dinner and presents for the kids! Dr. Jonathan Thomas spoke of the successes of the Peninsula Family Health Team over the past year which included multiple mass inoculation clinics for covid vaccines (leading to a very high vaccination rate for the local community population), recent flu vaccination clinics, and many other indicators of health support for the Northern Bruce community.

Rotarians wish to express a sincere thank you for the essential work of all Peninsula Family Health Team members in keeping our community healthy during these very trying times of ongoing pandemic.