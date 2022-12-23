Give The Gift Of A Cozy Christmas Theatre Experience to HCSS Grey-Bruce

MEDIA RELEASE

December 8th, 2022 – Home & Community Support Services Grey-Bruce and the Historic Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound are inviting the community to give the gift of a Cozy Christmas Theatre Experience to HCSS clients across Grey & Bruce counties.

With a $30 donation to HCSS Grey-Bruce donors will be providing an area senior or adult living-with-disabilities a holiday theatre experience and support for HCSS Grey-Bruce’s vital community services.

Active HCSS Grey-Bruce clients were invited to RSVP to this experience back in November with the option to receive either in their home or while attending one of HCSS’s 6 Day Away programs. Each client participant will also receive a bundle of holiday treats to keep them cozy while they enjoy the play including a fleece blanket, popcorn, hot cocoa, and a candy cane.

Approximately half of each $30 donation will be used to fund the theatrical experiences while the remaining funds will be used to support HCSS Grey-Bruce’s mission to support those aging-in-place and those living-with-disabilities to continue to live in their homes as long as possible. The support services offered include: Transportation, Hot & Frozen Meals on Wheels, Friendly Visiting, Day Away & Overnight Respite, and Housekeeping. Each year HCSS Grey-Bruce supports over 2,500 clients with these services across all areas of Grey & Bruce counties.

Community Development & Philanthropy Coordinator Rachel Taylor says “We are extremely excited to be able to work with the Roxy to offer this wonderful experience to our clients. Considering the large geographic area of Grey-Bruce and the large number of clients we serve, this virtual on-demand production has created a unique opportunity for us to touch every client interested. As we collected the RSVP’s the clients were excited and so grateful for this opportunity. The gift of this experience will be like a warm hug from the community for each of them.” says Taylor

Donations to the Cozy Christmas Theatre Experience can also be made in honour of someone making it a meaningful holiday gift option for those hard to shop for loved ones.

Cozy Christmas Theatre Experience Donations can be made online by visiting HCSSGREYBRUCE.COM or by calling Rachel Taylor at 519-372-2091 Ext. 2014. All donations will receive a charitable tax receipt.