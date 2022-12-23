Two Day Christmas Market Hugely Successful

Over 170 kg Of Non-Perishable Food Donated To Local Food Bank

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

For the second year, the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market hosted their annual Christmas Market at the Summer House Park on the last weekend in November.

On 26 and 27 November 2022, there were thirty local farm producers, food producers and artisans offering a wide range of products for sale including pottery, woodturning, outdoor Christmas wreaths, maple syrup, BBQ sauces, canned beets, Christmas hams, cheese, beer, artisan bread, candles, cookies, chocolates and holiday baking, various pieces of fine art and the famous “breakfast on a bun” from The Booth Food Truck.

Many of the familiar vendors from the summer Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market were present, allowing locals to stock up on all their favorite foods and products for Christmas. Charlene Jordan, organizer of the Market, was thrilled that the Christmas Market also showcased 11 vendors participating for the first time at the Christmas Market.

Talie’s Tarts and Such – new to the Farmers’ Market this year, the sumptuous butter tarts and cookies have quickly become a local favourite. The ever popular Lion’s Head Market Band volunteered their time to play at the two- day event.

Patrons donated a van load of non-perishable foods to the local food bank

Jordan had encouraged patrons to bring a non-perishable food item donation for the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. Patrons responded generously, providing a wide selection of food items filling numerous boxes. Bev Miller of the Food Bank says donations amounted to a van load of items weighing over 170 kgs.

The Lion’s Head Farmers Market (LHFM) Band entertained patrons at the REMAX Muskoka Chair Lounge and Firepit area. The musicians say they enjoyed playing Christmas Music and the joyful music inspired an impromptu dance by patrons.

Jordan says there were many positive comments from patrons, happy to be out and about and to purchase locally produced goods. Vendors were pleased with the level of support they received from the local community over the two days.