Time to Roll Up Your Sleeve for a Flu Shot!

Submitted by Pam Loughlean, PFHT Executive Director

The Peninsula Family Health (PFHT)will be hosting flu shot clinics in both Lion’s Head and Tobermory starting in early November.

Protection from influenza is important because we know that the flu and COVID-19 can present in similar ways. An influenza infection may weaken you and make you more vulnerable to COVID-19.

In our region, flu season usually begins in late December or early January. It takes a couple of weeks for your body to build up immunity and you will need that to last into the early spring when we often see more influenza cases. That’s why November is a great month to get your flu shot.

No appointment is necessary for your flu shot. You do not need to call into the clinic for a specific appointment time in advance. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone with a valid Ontario Health Card.

In Lion’s Head, flu shot clinics will be held in the auditorium of the Bethel Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road on:

-November 8: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (65+)

-November 15: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

-November 15: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In Tobermory, flu shot clinics will be held at the Peninsula Family Health Team site, 7275 Highway #6 on

-November 7: 9:00 a.m. to noon (65+)

-November 9: 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (65+)

-November 16: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Be sure to wear a face mask, bring your health card and wear short sleeves.

Help the Peninsula Family Health Team protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu this winter. Do your part and get the shot!