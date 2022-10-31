Lion’s Head Pickleball Club Wednesdays at BPDS

Submitted by Sheryl Roberts

August 31st marked the last spring/summer session for the Lion’s Head PickleBall Club at the Lion’s Head Arena. A huge thanks to arena staff for their support! As we continue to explore options for suitable outdoor courts, the arena provided a temporary place for the club to play.

The fall/winter sessions will commence Wednesday evenings at the Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS)in Lion’s Head. Although the club is currently at capacity, if you would like to be added to the waiting list, please contact lionsheadpickleballclub@gmail.com.