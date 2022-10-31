Food Insecurity Increases With Inflation

Tobermory Food Bank Can Help

Submitted by Linda Godhue

Recently we have frequently heard the term Food Insecurity referenced in the media and in various forums. Food Insecurity occurs when an individual or a family runs out of food before they can afford to buy more. The choice becomes to pay housing costs, heat and utilities or to buy food.

Figures in Grey Bruce show that 1 in 5 households or 20% suffer from Food Insecurity. Nationally 6 million Canadians suffer from Food Insecurity which includes 1 in 4 children. Food Insecurity impacts physical and mental health. Not only does that have societal costs, but puts an extra burden on the health care system.

Those facing Food Insecurity find themselves having to access Food Banks such as ours in Tobermory. Tobermory Food Bank services a catchment area from here to Miller Lake. Those in need of the food bank living south of there access the one in Lion’s Head or Wiarton.

Those coming to the food bank could be those receiving Ontario Works, or Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP). Seniors on a very small fixed incomes or single parents. An ever – increasing demographic are those who are employed but struggling to keep food on the table.

The Tobermory Food Bank serves these clients in many ways. We are open from 1-3 p.m every Tuesday and provide Holiday Hampers at Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. This past Thanksgiving we distributed 26 Hampers.

We track our monthly numbers and from this past January to the end of September there were 200 visits to the Tobermory Food Bank.

The total number of visits does not fully represent the number of people who were being fed as one visit can represent a family with 2 or more persons. In that same time frame we gave out 3,043.5 kilograms of food and grocery items. We also provide emergency assistance and will deliver to those who do not have a way of getting to the food bank. Emergency contact numbers are out there for anyone who needs to contact us.

It is not an easy decision to come to the food bank. People have pride and it is hard to give in to the fact that you or your family have no way of getting food but to rely on the generosity of others. At the Tobermory Food Bank we stress to clients all is held in strict confidence. All our volunteers sign a declaration to that effect.

We know right here in our community there are probably many individuals and families who face Food Insecurity, but cannot bring themselves to seek assistance. We know that in some families a parent will cut back on what they eat in order to have enough for their children.

If you know of anyone who is dealing with this issue, please encourage them to reach out to the Tobermory Food Bank by reassuring them that everyone is treated with dignity and no judgement is made. A Dutch Author of History and Economic writings Rutger Bregman once said “Poverty is not a lack of character, it’s a lack of cash.”

Accessing the food bank may be needed on a weekly basis, but it might be only for a few trips when unexpected expenses have occurred such as a car repair or medical emergency and temporary help is needed. Maybe one or two trips to the food bank will get them through until their finances improve.

We know that Food Insecurity is a growing problem, locally, provincially and nationally. So what is the answer?

Like so many issues the debate takes place in political circles. But while that debate goes on, food banks and other supports carry on their work.

We are so very fortunate in our community with the wonderful generosity of individuals, organizations, Churches and local businesses who donate food and monies to the Tobermory Food Bank.

Locally we are also fortunate to have Peacock’s Foodland who donate food and grocery items through a Second Harvest or Food Rescue program. Items that may be getting close to their best before date or perhaps overstocked. Since the program began in June of this year, 601.9 kg have come to us from Peacock’s participation. Just another example of the wonderful community support we receive.

Also Peacock’s staff pack ready to sell Food Bank Donation Bags for the OPP Stuff the Cruiser Event in December and always check in with the Food Bank to see what are the most needed items.

The Tobermory Food Bank could not function without its volunteers. Volunteers who never missed a day since the onset of the pandemic, and served the clients with protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

We are always looking for more volunteers and there are many ways of volunteering besides taking a weekly shift. There is the opportunity to pack Holiday Hampers, make deliveries or pick up donations. If anyone would like more information about volunteering please call Jennifer Dewey at 519-596-2188.

Food Insecurity is a societal issue we will be dealing with for some time, so we as a community continue to support those in need. It is an issue that can confront an individual or family at any given time. We at the Food Bank are concerned for the well-being of all who come to us, but it is never far from our minds those who need assistance and are hesitant to make the decision to access the food bank. But living in a community with a long history of generosity and support for each other the help is there. And for that we are so very grateful.

For any information about the Tobermory Food Bank please call –

Jim Mosiuk – 519-375-7010

Linda Godhue- 519-596-2333

Jennifer Dewey- 519-596-2188