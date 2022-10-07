RPR In Concert October 15th 

Rotary Club Fundraiser for Golden Dawn

Submitted by Catherine Henderson

The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula is sponsoring a fundraiser on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The event will be a live music concert with RPR and a silent auction of art pieces donated by local artists. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be reserved for $20 by email at lionsheadtickets@gmail.com or purchased at the door for $25.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Golden Dawn Senior Citizens Home in Lion’s Head to help cover the costs of their current redecorating project. We all know community members, friends and loved ones who will benefit from this project, so please buy a ticket and come out for a fun evening.

The band, RPR, is made up of local musicians who have a long history of making music on and around the Peninsula. Members Rob Ritchie, Steve Ritchie, Beaker Granger and Al Parrish perform folk-rock originals, transforming local stories into song. Rob and Steve’s mom Betty was a music teacher here on the Peninsula for many years. They are excited to perform for us, as their last two concerts scheduled here for March 2020 and June 2022 were cancelled due to Covid. Third time’s the charm!

The silent auction art items will be on display and bidding starts when the doors open and will close at the end of intermission. All pieces of art are by local artists who are donating their work to this cause and you can be sure there will be some fabulous work there.

For more information, you can email us at nbprotary@gmail.com and look for the posters around town and beyond.

Tulips for Polio Update

Earlier this summer, some folks ordered Rotary’s wonderful tulips to help in the fight against polio. They are being shipped soon and may have arrived by the time this article is published. Send us an email if you would like an update. We may have a few extra boxes available, 25 beautiful bulbs for $25!