Bruce Peninsula District School Parking Lot Gets a Makeover

By Kelly Burgess, Bruce Peninsula Press

It is always exciting starting out a new school year entering into sparkling clean classrooms filled with brand new school supplies for a fresh start on the upcoming year. At Bruce Peninsula District school, students, staff and parents will also be treated to a freshly renovated school parking lot that meets all transportation needs.

The parking lot at BPDS was in need of repair due to the condition of the asphalt which inevitably requires maintenance. The project began in July and the new parking lots are open for business in time for the school year. Although the surface is complete, there are some items like flag poles and light standards that have not arrived for the final touches.

Safety First

According to Brenda Brewer, Principal of BPDS the new parking lot offers some excellent safety features. “The new parking lot provides better barrier free parking, a safer bus lane that is more separated from the parking and new site lighting.” The bus loading areas are clearly marked with signage to identify the bus access lane. The bright yellow arrows show the direction for traffic to flow in and out of the lot. There are also three designated spots for accessible parking.

JP Commercial Construction and Bluewater Landscaping completed the work during the summer season so that it would be ready in time for the new school year. Brenda is appreciative of the support of the community regarding this project. “I would like to say thank you to all the neighbours who had to put up with construction during an already busy time of the year in Lion’s Head.”