MP Ruff Announces Additional Platinum Jubilee Coin Recipients

Media Release

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound – Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is pleased to the announce the presentation of 16 additional Platinum Jubilee commemorative coins recipients.

“I am honoured to recognize these additional recipients of a Platinum Jubilee Coin as nominated by the community:

• Joanne Lancaster, South Bruce Peninsula, Town of South Bruce Peninsula

• Jeff Brookshaw, Wiarton, Educator

• Charlotte Chinn, Lion’s Head, Enterprise

• Dr. George Harpur, Tobermory, Community Responder

• Howard James, Lion’s Head, Community Builder

• Pamela Loughlean, Lion’s Head, Community Builder

• Ray Marklevitz, South Bruce Peninsula, Community Service

• Joe Vanderzand, South Bruce Peninsula, RCL #208

Berdina Johnston, Neyaashiinigmiing, Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation

The full list if recipients can be vewed at http://www.alexruffmp.ca

“The remaining 15 recipients will be announced as they are presented with their coins.”