Jane Thomson Elected Chair of Bluewater District School Board

Media Release

Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) held its annual trustee elections for the positions of Chair and Vice-Chair at the Initial Meeting of the Board on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Jane Thomson, Trustee for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula/Municipality of Northern Bruce, was elected as Chair for a one-year term. This is Trustee Thomson’s first time in the role of Chair after serving as Vice-Chair for the past two consecutive terms.

Jan Johnstone, Trustee for the Municipality of Kincardine/Township of Huron-Kinloss, was elected as Vice-Chair for a one-year term. Trustee Johnstone has served as Chair for the past two consecutive terms.

Congratulations to Chair Thomson and Vice-Chair Johnstone on their newly elected roles. Many thanks are also extended to both of them for their unwavering leadership over the past term, which saw our public education system impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evening also included the presentation of the Director’s Annual Report for 2020. Director of Education Lori Wilder highlighted some of the many examples of the hard work and successes of students and staff over the past 12 months, and the ways in which Bluewater District School Board adapted to the pandemic. Jessica Hatt, a student in the Specialist High Skills Major Design program at Grey Highlands Secondary School, received recognition at the meeting for designing this year’s report.

The Director’s Annual Report for 2020 can now be viewed on Bluewater District School Board’s website at www.bwdsb.on.ca/about_us/board_reports/annual_report.