Local Athletes Take Top Spots in Bruce Peninsula Multisport Race Long-Course

By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Bruce Peninsula Multisport Race presented by Bruce Power and organized by Peninsula Adventure Sports Association was held on Saturday August 6th. Elite athletes from across Canada competed in the Subaru Long Course (16km kayak, 35km bike, 15km run, 21km bike, 6km run) and the Suntrail Course (4km paddle, 21km bike, 6km run). A Run Duathalon and Summer House Park Kids Race were also held.

Two Tobermory born racers took 1st and 2nd place in the Men’s Solo Subaru Long Course – Calgary resident Mitchell Addison (son of Murray and Cathy Addison of Tobermory) placed 1st, with Will Francis of Tobermory placing 2nd. 3rd place went to Ken Batten of Durham.

Top three Solo Female finishers in the Subaru Long Course were Una Hall of Bonfield (1st), Robyn Simard of Stouffville (2nd) and Jamie Arthur of Clarksburg (3rd). Top three Relay teams were Bruce Ski Club (George Condy, Jack Van Dorp, Jason Weppler – 1st), C&R Watt Factory (Ryan Blake, Mark Rocca, Carlos Vilchez – 2nd) and Resilience (Adam Akerman, Leigh Grigg, Nick Schwass – 3rd). Co-ed Team of Two top finishers were Spare Parts (Natalie Green and Ryan Painter – 1st), Momma & Poppa Wheelie (Evan Goodwin and Elizabeth Krawchuk – 2nd) and SS Hotchkiss (Shane and Sophia Hotchkiss – 3rd).

Top three finishers in the Suntrail Course were Cohen Martin of Hanover (1st), John Martin of Hanover (2nd) and Mark Shouldice of Shallow Lake (3rd). Top three finishers in the Run Duathalon were long-time Tobermory cottager Spencer Summerfield (1st), Matt Snelling from South Bruce Peninsula (2nd) and third place went to Dawn Meikle of London.