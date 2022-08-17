MNBP Municipal Election Update: Incumbent Mayor Milt McIver and Deputy Mayor Debbie Myles File Nomination Papers

By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

As of 12:30 pm on Monday, August 15, two candidates have filed nomination papers for the Mayor position; Tobermory resident Karen Phillips and current sitting Mayor Milt McIver. Mayor McIver has served for 40 years. McIver is currently Canada’s 2nd longest serving Mayor behind Gord Krantz of Milton who is also seeking re-election. Krantz was elected a year before McIver and is now the longest serving mayor in Canada’s history at 41 years and counting. Both McIver and Krantz have surpassed Hazel McCallion who served as Mississauga’s Mayor for 36 years.

Two candidates have filed nomination papers for Deputy Mayor; incumbent Deputy Mayor Debbie Myles and current sitting Councillor James (Jamie) Mielhausen.

Three candidates have filed for the required three Councillor seats; Tobermory resident Yvette Roberts, current sitting Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden and Lion’s Head resident Patricia Greig who has served as both Councillor and Deputy Mayor in the past. The nominees for Councillor would be acclaimed should no one else file by the August 19th deadline.

Current Public School Board Trustee (and Board Chair) Jane Thomson has filed nomination papers to return as Bluewater District School Board (public) trustee.

Lucie Desbiens of Port Elgin and Jeanette Lee of Chepstow have filed to be the English Catholic School Trustee. Eric Lapointe of Barrie and Saveria Caruso of Barrie have filed to be the French Public School Trustee. Sylvie C. Barbeau-Chmielewski of Sarnia has filed to be he French Catholic Trustee.

In the last Municipal election there were three candidates for Mayor, two candidates for Deputy Mayor, nine candidates for Councillor and a single candidate for School Board Trustee – Jane Thomson – who was acclaimed.

In the 2014 election there were three candidates for Mayor, three candidates for Deputy Mayor, nine candidates for Councillor and two candidates for School Board Trustee.

Election Details

Ontario’s Municipal Elections will take place on October 24, 2022. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s new Council will take office on November 15 and will serve for four years. Nominations are open until 2:00PM on August 19.

Candidate Profiles Sept 13

The complete list of candidates will be available on August 19; it will appear in Issue 14 of the Bruce Peninsula Press, which will come out on August 30.

Issue #15 will be published on September 13. It will include our usual election coverage, in which each candidate will be asked to submit a photograph and a 150-word platform about why they are running for Council. There is no charge to the candidates for this.

Candidates may purchase advertising in issues 14, 15 and 16. Issue #17 comes out on October 25. It will include the election results.