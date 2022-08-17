Great Turnout for Lions Club Horseshoe Tournament 

Submitted by Tom Boyle

The Ferndale Lion’s Head and District Lions Club would like to thank all participants, spectators and friends for a day of great fun on the Beach at the Lions Club Horseshoe Tournament held Sunday, July 31st.

The club members were very happy to restart this holiday tradition and to be part of such a great venue offered in Lion’s Head.

Tournament Results:

Men’s Division A Winners: Don Firth and Joshua Firth.

Men’s Division A Runner-ups: Josh Smith and Travis Kraag.

Mixed Division Winners: Ray Reid and Shawna McLay.

Mixed Division Runner-ups: Hugh Workman and Meghan Barr.

Men’s B Division Winners: Dan Jorritsma and Dave Jorritsma.

Men’s B Division Runner-ups: Derek Huisman and Peter Visser.

Womens Winners: Alanna Bowles and Velma Mann.

Womens Runner-ups: Jasmine Burley and Ashley Burley.

Men’s C Division Winners: Mario Raposo and Jesse Cormier.

Men’s C Division Runner-ups: Trevor Draper and Steve Phillips.