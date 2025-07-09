Wiarton Homecoming Weekend 50/50 Early Bird Prize Won by Pike Bay Cottagers

Submitted by Catherine Anderson, BPH Foundation Coordinator

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF) is excited to announce this year’s Wiarton Homecoming Lottery $2,500 Early Bird prize winners, Terry & Mary Lynn Bernard, long-time seasonal residents of Pike Bay.

Building on the success of last year, this marks the second year BPHF is hosting its popular 50/50 lottery. “We were absolutely delighted by the incredible response to our first ‘Big’ 50/50 local lottery last year, so we had to bring it back for another round,” said April Patry, Executive Director. She added, “Last year, we sold thousands of tickets, resulting in a $35,670 payout for our lucky winner, Shelley Elliott from Sauble Beach. The lottery proceeds helped fund 10 cardiac monitors and an infant warmer for our hospitals on the peninsula.”

This year, ticket sales are already surpassing last year’s numbers, promising an even larger jackpot. Join the excitement by purchasing your lottery tickets today! Not only do you stand a chance to win big, but you’ll also contribute to maintaining exceptional healthcare services close to home. The big winner will be drawn on August 2nd at 9pm just before the Wiarton Homecoming Drone show at Bluewater Park. Tickets can be ordered online at bphfoundation.com or by calling the office at 519-534-5856. License RAF1450268