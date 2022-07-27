Community Foundation Grey Bruce Seeks Committee and Board Members 

Media Release

July 19, 2022 – OWEN SOUND, ON — Community Foundation Grey Bruce (CFGB) is seeking passionate members of our communities to become involved in our committees and Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of CFGB aims to represent the entire region of Grey Bruce, encompassing local municipalities and First Nations.

Kerina Elliott, Past Chair of CFGB, shares that “participating as an active member of the CFGB Board provided me with great insights and learnings about the workings of our community, its needs, and the actions being taken to address such concerns. Further, I was honoured to participate in creatively and proactively developing new initiatives, assisting the Foundation and their multiple partners, and in their philanthropic endeavors – all with the intent of strengthening our community.”

Ideal candidates for committees and board service:

• Know their communities and shared local histories

• Possess the ability to consider issues beyond their individual community, personal and professional interests to impact charitable needs and opportunities throughout the region

• Exemplify the virtues of trust and confidence

• Have demonstrated community service by serving on committees or boards

• Will work to encourage philanthropy in their community

• Will take an active role in advancing CFGB’s mission and impact as an Ambassador

In support of the strategic objectives of the Foundation, we are seeking candidates possessing professional or volunteer experience in Finance and Investment, Social Impact Investing, Donor Stewardship, Digital Marketing and Technology, Human Resources, or Legal.

CFGB is committed to the principles of equality and inclusion without regard to race, colour, religion, nationality, social or ethnic origin, sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, domestic partnership status or any other status that is representative of the communities we work in. CFGB encourages applicants from all communities.

Apply by August 15, 2022. Please submit a written expression of interest including relevant qualifications and previous community service to Stuart Reid, Executive Director, at stuart.reid@cfgb.ca